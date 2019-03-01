TORRINGTON (WFSB) - A Torrington woman was arrested after police said she left her infant alone on multiple occasions.
According to police, 21-year-old Kianni Marie Reidy was arrested and charged with 3 counts of risk of injury to a child.
Police said they received a call Wednesday from a neighbor reporting a baby crying. Officers responded and reported seeing Reidy drive up and enter the house before opening the door for officers while holding the boy.
After an investigation, police leaned Reidy had left the infant alone other times, including a trip for fast food.
“Reidy’s behavior and actions on Feb. 27 were completely unacceptable,” Det. Kevin Tieman said. “It is also sad and unfortunate that Reidy stated there was nothing wrong with what she had done with leaving her baby unattended.”
Reidy is due in Torrington Superior Court March 21.
