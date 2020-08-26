WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) - A family reported that they haven't heard from a woman since the Fourth of July.
According to Waterbury police, 36-year-old April Fields of Torrington was reported missing on Aug. 25 just before 6:50 p.m.
Fields' family said she was last seen by them on July 4 around 10:30 p.m.
While Fields lives in Torrington, the family member who reported her missing was looking for her in Waterbury because she had been known to disappear there in the past.
Fields was described as standing 5'3" tall and weighing 165 pounds.
She has brown eyes and black hair.
The family member said she was last seen wearing blue shorts, a white tank top and tan sandals. She was said to have an owl tattoo on her right leg.
She does have medical concerns, including post traumatic stress disorder, bipolar, depression and substance abuse.
Anyone with information about Fields is asked to contact Waterbury detectives at 203-574-6941 or Waterbury police dispatch at 203-574-6911.
