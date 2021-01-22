WINDSOR LOCKS, CT (WFSB) -- As the race to vaccinate revs up, it appears Americans are crisscrossing the country for immunization.
Ranked as one of the top states for administering the most vaccines, could Connecticut be a hotbed for vaccine tourism?
Bloomberg reports such tourists are flocking to places like New York City for its high dose count, and neighboring states like New Jersey and Connecticut.
“It seems like a good idea, people want to get vaccinated. The problem is that it’s one of equity for the people who live there,” said Lisa Cuchara, a professor of biomedical sciences at Quinnipiac University.
As some travelers say there’s no need, public health officials said it’s not allowed.
“I wouldn’t travel for it, but I would get it where I’m supposed to get it, just in my home state,” said Brigg Owens, of Nevada.
“I think it kind of a little bit pointless,” said Summer Ko-Szych, of Union.
The state’s Department of Public Health (DPH) said “Under the guidelines of our vaccine program, individuals who live or work in Connecticut may receive their vaccine here.”
In other words, get vaccinated in your home state if you don’t meet these requirements.
DPH did not respond to requests on whether the state is tracking to make sure only Connecticut residents are receiving shots, or how it works with providers to enforce these guidelines.
Cuchara said the trend shows vaccine interests, but it comes amid a distribution problem as people work the system in their favor.
Courtney Icenhower, a traveler from Florida, said she’s glad her state is cracking down on bad actors by making people show proof-of-residency before entering vaccine clinics.
“We’ve got a very older state being Florida. And, I’m in a county where they go out in 10 minutes once they put them up and all appointments are gone,” she added.
Cuchara said she could see other states following suit if people flock too often to certain states.
