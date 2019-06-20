CROMWELL, CT (WFSB) -- Travelers Championship week continues on Thursday as the world-class pro golfers are expected to tee off.
Hundreds of thousands of people will be in Cromwell at the TPC River Highlands this week to see their favorites play in the Travelers Championship.
In addition to the first day of tournament play, Thursday is ‘Women’s Day’ at the TPC.
The event, which is sold out, is all about empowering women, and will feature guests Margaret Brennan, “Face the Nation” moderator, and Tony Award winning actress Kelly O’Hara.
Golfers will tee off at 6:45 a.m. on Thursday.
Keep tabs on everything happening at the Travelers Championship in Channel 3's special website section here.
Follow along with tournament play on the PGA website here.
