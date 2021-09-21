STAMFORD, CT (WFSB) – CT State Police have identified a tow truck driver who helped save a man from a burning car earlier this month.
Police said an unknown tow truck driver had stopped along I-95 near exit 9 in Stamford where a car was engulfed in flames following a crash.
It happened just before 5:30 a.m. on Sept. 4.
Police said the driver was trapped inside the burning car.
That’s when the tow truck driver pulled the man out, saving his life.
State Police put a call out to social media asking the public if they knew the pictured individual.
Social media came through. Investigators announced later that evening that the tow truck driver has been identified.
