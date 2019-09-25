DURHAM, CT (WFSB) -- Connecticut’s largest agricultural fair kicks off on Thursday, and the town is gearing up for a great turnout.
The Durham Fair draws huge crowds, upwards of 200,000 people, and traffic to the tiny town every year.
Keeping traffic moving and fair guests happy for the four-day event is the town’s primary goal, as people scramble for parking spots.
The traffic puts a strain on Route 17, also known as Main Street.
Therefore, traffic will flow north and south on Route 17, but only one way on Fowler and south on Cherry.
Judy House typically lets guests park on her corner lot as they head to the annual fair. However, southbound traffic won’t be allowed to turn into her lot.
“So, it makes it difficult for the people that want to get here,” House said.
First Selectman Laura Francis said it’s all about public safety, especially near the fairgrounds access points.
“Every year we make some changes and tweaks depending on the experience of the year before,” Francis said.
Maple Avenue, where Cory Ross and her family lives, gets hectic at fair time.
“It’s going to be a mess but they do a good job, they have police officers all over the place taking care of everyone trying to ease it,” Ross said.
Detour signs will go up on Thursday afternoon, and the fair opens at 4 p.m.
For details on the fair, click here.
