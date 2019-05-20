HAMDEN, CT (WFSB) – At a town meeting Monday night, leader announced plans to create additional levels of oversight after a Hamden police officer fired his gun at a black couple in New Haven last month.
A marathon meeting continued, but town council members have all supported a new program that will put any alleged police misconduct under a microscope.
Town Council members also approved an independent investigation of the recent shooting of an unarmed black couple in New Haven.
Last month, a Hamden police officer and a Yale police officer fired their weapons at Stephanie Washington and Paul Witherspoon following a traffic stop.
The officers claimed Witherspoon’s car fit the description of a vehicle used in an armed robbery but after the shooting investigators did not find a gun.
After the shooting, Washington, who was struck by gunfire, and Witherspoon who was not both recovered but the incident prompted outrage in Hamden, New Haven, and really all over Connecticut.
Now, as state police investigate possible criminal charges against the officers the Hamden town council is taking steps to create more police oversight.
On Monday night, they approved a program that would appoint an independent investigator to look into any alleged officer misconduct.
The measure also creates a civilian review board, expands the police commission, and even sets guidelines for a new committee to delve into the cities collective bargaining agreement with the police union.
Town council members believe it’s an important step towards transparency, but some protestors believe it does not go far enough.
“This is step to of a thousand-mile journey there’s a lot to unravel here there’s a lot of changes that need to be made and they need to be made slowly deliberately with time,” said Mick McGarry, Hamden Town Council President.
“It doesn’t in its current form call for immediate accountability and call for an independent investigation into officer Devin Eaton’s legal force,” said Kerry Ellington, a protestor.
Devin Eaton is the Hamden police officer involved in last month’s shooting who remains on leave during the investigation.
Town council members voted to approve the new program at the end of the meeting.
