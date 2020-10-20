EAST HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – The battle is brewing in East Hartford.
Some members of the town council are challenging the mayor for granting pay increases and retirement benefits without their approval, including her own.
The town council says the mayor doesn’t have the authority to increase salaries and benefits, and that the town council does that.
Mayor Marcia Leclerc recently increase the salaries of directors, such as the public works, police and fire, and she increased the amount the town contributes into their retirements, which included her own retirement.
The chairman of the council says the council should be the ones to approve all of this.
“The important issue here is that the process for having town council approval of directors’ salaries and elected officials’ salaries must be adhered to. There needs to be a balance between the authority of the mayor and the authority of the council,” said Rich Kehoe, East Hartford Town Council.
Leclerc was one of about twenty town employees who got an increase in their retirements, even though the charter does say the council must vote on this, they haven’t done so for years and the mayor have been the one approving salaries and benefits. So have previous mayors.
"We on the council have not changed the salary grid in many years, but that doesn't mean that's the green light for the administration to take unilateral action," Kehoe said.
Leclerc has been East Hartford's mayor for 11 years. She's now fending off the criticism from the town council.
"Did I do something wrong? Absolutely not," Leclerc said. "The reality is the Town of East Hartford, for decades, has never approved a wage chart for their directors and their non-classified employees."
Leclerc says directors haven't had raises in a long time and recently, she had to hire a public works director and says the salary of $100,000 wasn't enough to attract quality applicants.
The council chairman isn't disputing that, but says the council should be reviewing all of this.
"Our directors are a great bunch of people, they work very hard. They are very professional. We on the council don't want them to be collateral damage for this issue," Kehoe said.
Where does the issue go from here? The council plans to hire a consultant to do a survey on all compensation, such as salaries and benefits.
As for the raised, they will stay in place, according to Leclerc.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.