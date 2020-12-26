ORANGE (WFSB) - Orange police said one person was shot and killed Saturday morning at the Town Fair Tire location on Boston Post Road.
The incident happened just before 9 a.m., police said.
When officers arrived they found a male in the back of the building in the area of the service bays suffering from multiple gunshot rounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
"And all of sudden, after 9:00, police came flying into Town Fair Tire. What we found out afterwards is someone was actually shot and someone was killed today," Adam Scheps of Sponge Brothers Car Wash & Lube tells us.
Police later identified the victim as 27-year-old Joshwua Figueroa of New Haven.
It was later determined that the apparent shooter, 24-year-old Terrance Allen of New Haven and an employee of Town Fair Tire, was working when the victim approached him.
Allen shot Figueroa multiple times before fleeing the scene.
Officials were able to make contact with Allen, but he failed to turn himself in.
Allen was arrested at a local hotel around 9 p.m. on an outstanding warrant out of New Haven for violation of probation and weapons charges related to a previous incident at Town Fair Tire.
An executive for Town Fair Tire declined to comment on today's events.
The nature of the dispute and the relationship between the two parties remains under investigation.
Check back for updates on this breaking news story.
