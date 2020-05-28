WATERFORD, CT (WFSB) -- As the warm weather sticks around, Waterford town leaders are reminding beach-goers to stay safe.
The warning comes a day after police officers were forced to remove a large group of people who refused to socially distance.
The Commission of Recreation and Parks said employees warned dozens of teens who were packing a section of the beach to spread out, but the problem persisted. After a while, other people who had been sitting near the water became uneasy about the situation.
“I think I saw maybe 30-40 kids that kept grouping down at the beach,” said Julia Carfi, of the Waterford Commission of Recreation & Parks. “There was a lot of open space and we kindly asked them a couple times to spread out and they would do it at first and then go back together.”
Eventually people called the police, and a short time later, officers arrived and escorted the group off of the sand.
Town leaders say if you head to Waterford’s beach, you need to know the rules -- spread out, bring a mask, and remember that groups larger than five people are not allowed.
