AVON, CT (WFSB) - A group of Avon activists are celebrating after town leaders shot down a proposal to build a housing development on a historic road.
This fight is far from finished.
The developer feels Tuesday night’s meeting is just a setback, but homeowners who oppose this plan say this decision will allow them to continue calling call Nod Road the last country road in Avon.
Folks who live in Avon call Nod Road a not so hidden treasure.
So, when they heard a developer wanted to build 95 homes, there was a lot of outrage.
“It’s a good view from where I am, and I want it to stay that way,” said Griffin Jackson.
Dozens of homeowners who are part of an organization they call ‘Save Nod Road’ campaigned against the proposal and Tuesday night they scored a major victory.
The town’s Wetland Commission ruled the developer’s proposal does not do enough to protect the nearby wetlands.
“I am delighted, I am beyond delighted this is a vote for the future of our community, for our planet. It’s a wonderful, wonderful outcome,” said Kirsten Ek.
But while ‘Save Nod Road’ members celebrated, the developers were already plotting their next move.
“Nobody likes to lose. I’ve been in this business for forty years and I’ve only lost once and then I came back and prevailed,” said Tony Giorgio, the Keystone Companies.
Developer Tony Giorgio doesn’t expect to lose this time either.
He says his proposal would only build homes on about one quarter of the land owned by Blue Fox Run Golf Course.
Giorgio feels any negative impact it would have on the views of Nod Road have been overstated.
“If you dropped a group of houses on the golf course where we are going to develop it tomorrow and you drove down even without leaves you’d hardly see them,” Said Giorgio.
Giorgio, the managing director for the Keystone Companies, says soon he will file for a zoning change and he still believes the project will move forward.
But the members of ‘Save Nod Road’ are willing to keep fighting too, and they feel their victory proves their efforts made an impact.
“I can’t believe that it doesn’t make a difference. The commission members are members of the community and to know how your peers feel has to influence you in some way,” said Dorothy Cinti.
The developers plan to plead their case in front of the Zoning Commission sometime over the next two months.
Members of ‘Save Nod Road’ say they’ll be there when that happens.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.