BERLIN, CT (WFSB) - Call it a case of being social distant but not distantly social.
Elizabeth Gurekovich of Berlin said her daughter Charlotte's 8th birthday was the best one yet, despite social distancing for the coronavirus.
Gurekovich said the town came together to help with the celebration.
"We put signs on the yard that said 'beep, it’s Charlotte's 8th birthday,'" she said. "We had hundreds of cars drive by and beep."
Gurekovich also said they received a lot of Facebook messages and videos from friends and family.
"Random neighbors we’ve never met dropped off balloons and small gifts for her. Family came and made signs with silly 'skits.' People waved and blew kisses from the other side of the window. Friends drove by with 'happy birthday' signs hanging out their car windows," she said.
Ferndale Farm also invited Charlotte to visit the animals right when they were let outside.
Berlin police even drove by Charlotte's home with lights and sirens.
"This town made her birthday the most incredible day and as a mom this is all you ever hope for your kids," Gurekovich said.
Gurekovich said they ended the day with a video chat of friends and family singing "Happy Birthday."
