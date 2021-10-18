CROMWELL, CT (WFSB) - The town of Cromwell must pay more than $5 million for violating the Americans With Disabilities Act.
It's accused of blocking a group home for people with mental health needs from opening back in 2015.
The home, run by Gilead Community Services, was supposed to open on Reiman Drive, but the town fought it, because of it's proximity to schools.
Gilead and the Connecticut Fair Housing Center filed a civil suit and won.
In response to the verdict, Cromwell Mayor Enzo Faienza said:
"The Town Of Cromwell has several viable grounds for appeal and post trial motions are currently being prepared. All claims against Town Manager Salvatore, Town Employees and I were dismissed prior to trial. At this time we cannot make any further comments as the matter is still pending."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.