ESSEX, CT (WFSB) - The Town of Essex is getting connected. It’s the first in the state to give first responders vital information on you and your property should they have to respond to your emergency.
The online program, Community Connect, is free.
Since it was launched last week, 200 people or businesses have signed on.
They loaded the secure sight with vital personal information and/or property information such as where the water shutoff is or if you have a porch.
Its basic info that would help emergency responders should you have an emergency at home or your business.
Fire Marshal John Planas demonstrated.
“This is what every first responder will get on their phones and also in the fire trucks,” he said. “They click on the call and this is what pops up. They’ll have location of the building, aerial view of the building, they’ll have the information as far as what the call is. For example, this is a medical.”
We followed the fire marshal through the village as he introduced the new program to business owners like Joanna Reicher at You, Me and the Sea store.
“If you have any employees that have disabilities that may need help? If there is an emergency here, we will have that information when we respond to your business,” said Planas.
“It makes me feel more comfortable you know being in charge of this space I rent,” said Reicher.
The data on every single building in town is connected through the land-use files.
“Everything that we have is on this program. So, every house we have information on, which is very important,” said Planas.
Important for homeowners like Kerry Kaufman.
“I think it’s a good idea we have a great fire department in Essex and its all-volunteer,” said Kaufman.
All residents have to do now is go to the website, Town of Essex Community Connect, and connect like the owner of Olive Oyls Kevin Kendall did.
“Anything that connects with the community and you know have if there’s ever an emergency that would be great that they have the information at their fingertips,” said Kendall.
