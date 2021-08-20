GROTON, Ct. (WFSB) - The Town of Groton asked some shoreline residents to voluntarily evacuate On Aug. 20, before the arrival of Henri.
Citizens were asked who live on the following streets:
- Shore Ave.
- Beach Pond Road
- Pine Island Road
- Jupiter Point
This is not a mandatory evacuation at this time.
The town and the Red Cross will be opening a shelter on Saturday, Aug. 21 at Fitch High School, 101 Groton Long Point Rd, at 6 p.m.
Residents should bring pillows, blankets, clothing, medicine, and special foods, if required.
Masks are required and people will be screened before entering the shelter.
School support staff will be on hand Sunday morning to help with meals.
