MANSFIELD, CT (WFSB) - It’s the town of Mansfield versus the University of Connecticut tonight, a match that came with a surprise to the town when the university bought land that Mansfield had other plans for.
There are about nineteen acres of land the town of Mansfield wanted for some affordable housing.
They were in talks with a developer until UConn went against that project and just last week bought it all out.
It's a wooded area on Route 44 near the UConn campus.
Over the past few years, the town had been planning with a developer to build about 360 apartments, some considered affordable housing, an issue the town has been suffering to address.
"Blindsided. That's the term. We had no idea they were going negotiating for purchase and no idea deal was completed," Mansfield Mayor Antonia 'Toni' Moran tells us.
Mayor Moran says UConn had always opposed the plan, but when she learned they actually bought the property, it was a shock.
"It takes taxable property off the tax rolls. We cannot tax state properties. That property likely to provide the town at least $2 million a year," Moran said.
Mayor says the development they wanted would bring more money and dozens of students closer to campus.
It would avoid off campus homes being rented out for more, which prevents lower and moderate income families from renting them.
In response, UConn tells us...
“UConn was deeply concerned about the potential impact of the proposed large and dense development on an environmentally sensitive vernal pool on its adjacent property."
UConn also adds development, like the town wanted near the Vernal Pool, would limit UConn from building near the pool because of state guidelines.
"It's typical UConn bullying tactics. UConn feels they are big enough and powerful enough that they continue to make these declarations surrounding Mansfield," UConn graduate Katy Allie stated.
Katy says she lives with her parents, because she can't afford housing, something Larry Wasiele also says needs to be addressed, but in a better way.
"If they wanted to do their affordable housing, they should have done it on land that wasn’t so connected to a place that grows like a cancer," Larry Wasiele added.
The town manager and mayor met with the president of UConn yesterday to try and rebuild their relationship for future projects, but Moran says they have filed for public records so they can learn about UConn's deal and a lawsuit could be coming.
