MARLBOROUGH, CT (WFSB)—The Farley Field complex in Marlborough was damaged on Friday night.
The town of Marlborough posted photos on its Facebook page of the lawn in front of a parking lot along South Rd.
The town said, “someone thought it would interesting to spin donuts in the parking lot of our beautiful Farley Field complex.” The spins continued from the parking lot into the grass, leaving hundreds of feet of damage to the field, according to the post.
The town of Marlborough is asking anyone with any information about who may be responsible for the damage to contact Marlborough Police Resident State Troopers at 860-295-9098.
