PLYMOUTH, CT (WFSB) - Parades happened all over the state today to celebrate the nation's heroes who gave the ultimate sacrifice.
One of them was in Terryville, where hundreds marched and honored local heroes.
With honorary salutes and flyovers by the CT Air National Guard, hundreds marched and then gathered at Baldwin Park to celebrate those Plymouth natives who stepped up and risked their life for freedom.
"They went out there and risked their lives for us and that is why we are standing here today, because of them and their actions that they took," eighth grader Maydine Molia tells us.
Maydine was selected to read her Memorial Day essay.
In it, she spoke of how no matter the age, everyone should be thankful for those who served and are serving, like her cousin who's currently active.
At the end, she left the crowd with a question.
"What is Memorial Day to you?" Molia asked.
For David Micloskey, Memorial Day is about remembering his brother, Ken, whose name is engraved in the park's Vietnam War memorial.
David says Ken was a good guy who volunteered and he remembers that heartbreaking moment at seventeen when he was told his brother was killed.
"Devastating. I think they ease you in. They will say 'missing in action' and then a few days later, you get notification. A guy officer comes to your door," Micloskey said.
But like Maydine mentioned, today was also about celebrating those alive, like this year's grand marshal, Charlotte Taylor, whose a World War II vet and is the longest serving member of the Plymouth American Legion Post 20 with seventy-four years of membership.
"The military life teaches girls to be strong as strong as the men," grand marshal Charlotte Taylor says.
Taylor enlisted in the Coast Guard in 1944 and as a female, she is proud to have broken all stereotypes.
So for the women wanting to serve, she tells them...
"Do it," added Taylor.
The crowd is gone, but the memorial remains, as well as the memories each of these names left behind.
