FALLS VILLAGE, CT (WFSB) - Black bears will be on the agenda of a meeting in Falls Village on Thursday night.
Before the bears wake up from hibernation, residents in the small Litchfield Hills village of Canaan will discuss a proposal to curb feeding them.
People in town said they find the animals rummaging through their garbage or about their house in attempts to find food.
That isn't the problem, however.
The ordinance up for discussion on Thursday involves people intentionally feeding them.
“We have a lot of bears in Falls Village," said Judy Jacobs, a resident. "A lot of them have been relocated into Falls Village.”
Jacobs has lived in the village for more than 40 years. She said the bears have become more brazen, even with her dog, which usually chases them away.
“Hemi went to chase him away and the bear just sort of sat down and barked back at him, and it scared Hemi so much he went running back into the house," she said.
A lot of people in town seem to have bear stories, including the first selectman.
“A bear got into the barn on our farm," said Henry Todd, first selectman, Canaan. "He opened the sliding door to the barn."
Todd said he has been working with residents to form an ordinance that will prevent people from intentionally feeding the animals.
“Don’t feed the bears, and especially don’t leave food out in a central location where many bears come together because that’s when the young males start getting angry with each other, fighting over the food and we’ve had a couple bear fights in town," Todd said.
Fines could go up to $100 and would be enforced by the Department of Energy and Environmental Protection and state police. It would not apply to people who unintentionally feed the bears.
DEEP said that at last count, Connecticut had 800 bears with a growth rate of about 10 percent.
"It is becoming a real concern to a lot of people that now that they are starting to kill livestock, what is going to happen next?" Todd said.
The meeting, of which the bear ordinance is only a part, is set for 7 p.m. at Town Hall.
