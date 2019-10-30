(WFSB) - At least one town has made the decision to postpone trick-or-treating because of the rainy forecast.
East Lyme's mayor said he has postponed Halloween trick-or-treating for his town.
First Selectman Mark Nickerson posted to social media that the weather forecast for Thursday forced him to reschedule Halloween activities to Saturday, Nov. 2.
"Please keep your little goblins safe and dry and bring them out to your neighborhood during the usual times on Saturday," Nickerson said.
Nickerson said he received dozens of phone calls since the weekend about postponing Halloween.
"We have a lot of country roads, roads with no sidewalks, don't have shoulders on the side of the road, street lights are few and far between, so we thought it was a safety issue and with better weather coming up, it made sense," Nickerson said.
Other cities and towns across the state are making decisions about whether or not to hold Halloween activities on Thursday.
A neighborhood in Naugatuck has also decided to postpone trick-or-treating to Saturday.
Cornwall's Park and Recreation Halloween party and trick or treating has been postponed to Friday, Nov. 1 from 5-8 p.m.
Halloween is a big deal on Millville Avenue and surrounding streets. Homeowners put up decorations, police close off the street, and they can easily see up to 2,000 children.
But with rain on the way, and such big crowds expected, the neighborhood decided to push the trick or treating back to Saturday.
Instead of Halloween night, Naugatuck police will close down Millville Avenue on Saturday night.
Woodbridge's Volunteer Fire Department said on Facebook that it is rescheduling its annual Truck or Treat Event for the towns of Woodbridge, Bethany and Orange.
The department said it will now be held on Friday from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.
This isn't the first time Halloween has been postponed in the state. It happened just two years ago in Ledyard because of storms and the roads were too dangerous.
In 2012, East Haven, West Haven, New Haven, Old Lyme, and Danbury all moved Halloween to another date due to Super Storm Sandy.
For a list of indoor trick-or-treating events around the state, check Channel 3's website here.
(1) comment
Seriously? These precious angels can't even get wet?
