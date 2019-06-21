GUILFORD, CT (WFSB) -- A dog that spent nearly two years on Connecticut’s "doggie death row" has a new lease on life.
Simon, the mixed breed dog from Guilford who was seized in August of 2017, is being released.
The dog was taken after biting a neighbor's son who was reportedly trespassing on the family's property.
The family had fought to get Simon back.
While he won't be coming home to Connecticut, the town of Guilford released him to the Devoted Friends Animal Society Inc., after the ownership of the dog was transferred to a Michigan based organization.
