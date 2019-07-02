EAST HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - The Town of East Haven is considering a ban on dogs at its beaches during the busy summer months.
Town leaders said they'll discuss amending an ordinance to potentially enact such a ban during a public hearing on Tuesday.
Should dogs be banned from beaches?
East Haven is considering prohibiting dogs from its beaches. Should they be banned?
Should dogs be banned from beaches? Vote in our poll here.
Currently, there are signs that say "no pets allowed," but they are only for specific places in town.
The new proposal would aim to expand that.
Some people argue that it would help keep the beaches cleaner.
However, not everyone is on board with the measure. Others argue that dog owners are responsible and know how to pick up after their pets.
The ordinance as it stands right now prohibits dogs and other animals on the Town Green when there are more than 100 people gathered.
Some town councilors want to add the phrase "no dogs or other animals on the town beach" to it.
There would be an exception would be for guide dogs, they said.
Tuesday's hearing is set for 7 p.m. at the Senior Center on Taylor Avenue.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.