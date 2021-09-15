Town to cover historic New Hartford house expenses until insurance payout

NEW HARTFORD, CT. (WFSB) - On Aug. 10, a 170 year old historic New Hartford house was destroyed by fire.
It was torn down shorty later.
Insurance money has not come in, yet there are clean up bills and residents need to be relocated.
A meeting was held on Sept. 15 to discuss the issue.
First Selectman Daniel Jerram said, "in large part what we’re here to discuss is expenses associated with temporary relocation of the tenants that have lost their homes."
New Hartford said it would take around $63,000 to house the residents.
The town has already loaned the owners to tear down what was left of the building. They are expecting the loan repaid.
Members of the community mostly applauded the town for loaning the funds to remove the remains of the building, and votes unanimously to loan money for the relocation of the residents.
The town will be meeting with developers next week to start reconstruction plans.
