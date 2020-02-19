WEST HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - The West Hartford Board of Education is considering a proposal for statewide legislation to push back school start times.
The aim, according to those who back the proposal, is to get students more sleep.
A public hearing on the matter is set for 7 p.m. at the town Board of Education.
Currently, high school students are in the classroom by 7:30 a.m. Middle school students are in their seats a short time later.
A committee was created by West Hartford back in 2017 to student and research the effects of later start times.
A similar proposal was previously considered; however, it was taken off the table.
Now the board is looking to bring it to a statewide level.
The board is proposing that students in grade 6 through 12 start classes no earlier than 8:30 a.m. so they can arrive at school "healthy, awake, alert and ready to learn."
It said the purpose of bringing it to the state level would be to have consistency and accommodate after school activities and family work schedules.
If lawmakers take up the bill, it wouldn't be until the next legislative session.
