TOLLAND, CT (WFSB) - Tolland school district leaders met with parents to discuss the future of an elementary school that has a foundation that is crumbling beneath students feet.
The school is only 20 years old, but soon most, if not all of the walls, will need to be torn down because of the crumbling foundation.
Rep. Joe Courtney visited the Birch Grove Primary School on Tuesday to assess the problem.
The crisis of crumbling foundations recently forced Tolland officials to begin the process of finding temporary classroom space for students while repairs are made.
Courtney toured the school with superintendent Walter Willett and other school and town officials.
Last week, Courtney announced that provisions he authored to provide relief for schools facing structural damage amid the crumbling foundations crisis had passed out of the House Education & Labor Committee as part of the larger Rebuild America's Schools Act.
He said his provisions would create a new federal grant program to provide schools with up to 50 percent of the funding needed to repair or replace their foundation or any affected structure deteriorating due to pyrrhotite. The bill's passage out of committee is a step forward as it progresses towards consideration by the full House of Representatives.
According to town and school officials, spider-like cracks were found in the foundation of the Birch Grove School.
The cracks indicated that the foundation was built with pyrrhotite, the mineral responsible for the deterioration of foundations in homes across the state.
An engineering firm provided a report that concluded there was substantial external cracking both inside and outside from the pyrrhotite.
"While not an immediate safety concern, knowing that it takes approximately two years to design and construct repairs for this condition, the recommendation of the engineer is that we begin immediately the design process with the goal of construction during the early months of 2020," wrote town manager Steve Werbner and superintendent Walter Willett to the community. "This time frame would necessitate that for the school year commencing next September, alternative classroom space will need to be identified to house the students."
The cost of construction is an estimated $46 million; however, they said that number does not factor in any aid from the state. The state said it will pay 52 percent of the cost.
The town said it is working with Courtney's office.
A town-wide meeting was held Tuesday night for parents to get answers on the issue.
"It's a perfect storm for this community because you have people struggling with this issue in their homes and now they're facing it in their schools," said Walter Williett, Tolland Superintendent.
Construction on the school could begin this summer and last for two years.
Most parents who spoke with Channel 3 said Tuesday's meeting was a good first step on a long journey.
"I felt the information and responses I've been getting has been pretty thorough throughout," said Bethany Lescoe, a parent.
The first thing that needs to be replaced is a canopy.
The crumbling concrete means they have to cancel school whenever wind gusts are expected to reach 60 miles per hour.
A town referendum will be needed in May to appropriate whatever funding is left to be covered.
A town wide meeting is scheduled for 7 p.m. on March 27 at the Tolland High School Auditorium.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.