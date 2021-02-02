(WFSB) – There has been an issue that has been a real and frightening problem in neighborhoods across Connecticut.
Criminals have been showing up not just in the dark of night, but in broad daylight, rummaging through cars and sometimes even stealing them.
Some of the stories are so brazen, they leave families feeling unsafe right where they live.
Numbers show car thefts and break ins are rising, leaving behind a trail of victims while disrupting the quality of life across the state.
“This afternoon we are at home. I went out to the garage and I noticed my car was gone,” said Gabriel Cabrera of Rocky Hill.
Gabriel Cabrera said someone found his key fob inside his Volvo. Police recovered the car intact in Hartford’s north end, but only because the thief ditched it after the dealer used an app to activate the car’s lights and horns.
Back in December in Newington, there was one night when more than 100 cars were broken into.
“We all came outside. It was about 20 of us,” said Al Fraczek.
Home surveillance video shows a group of people get out of an SUV before targeting the cars at a condo complex.
The uptick in thefts and break ins show a disturbing picture.
Police in Berlin are also seeing an uptick in cases.
In 2020, the Berlin Police Department investigated 357 car thefts and break ins. In 2019, the same department had 73 cases.
That’s a jump of 284 cases.
The police chief says last year’s numbers started to skyrocket in March at the onset of the pandemic.
Mayor Mark Kaczynski says the crimes have included some breaking and entering into people’s homes and other brazen acts.
“In our town, we did have a weapon pointed at one of the residents who was trying to take pictures of the vehicle,” Kaczynski said.
In Glastonbury, police say a 16-year-old pulled a gun on a resident after confronting a group attempting to steal vehicles in a neighborhood in town. A teenager was arrested in that case.
On the shoreline, another incident happened in the fall. Branford police responded to a home where the suspects had entered, taken keys, a wallet, and a purse before driving off with not one, but two cars.
Kaczynski and Rocky Hill Mayor Lisa Marotta are working with neighboring towns to address these problems.
Marotta says her town saw a 40 percent increase in stolen cars over a one-year period since 2019, but she stops short of blaming the trends entirely on COVID-19. She says she’s seen the numbers trend upwards before the pandemic started.
“So, it isn’t something unique to 2020. It’s something we can statistically through our numbers that has been occurring over a period of years,” Marotta said.
“We’re hearing from law enforcement and especially in my community as well, that the vast majority of individuals involved in these break ins and thefts are youth offenders,” said State Rep. Jason Perillo.
For years, Connecticut has seen a rise on car thefts by teens. To curb the problem, lawmakers created a new diversionary program in 20189.
The way it works is juveniles can have charges dropped if they complete the program, which can last up to six months.
This is if they haven’t completed it already or are not accused of serious crimes.
Meanwhile, police in towns like Glastonbury and West Hartford began social media campaigns call “The 9 p.m. Routine” to remind people to lock up their cars.
Some towns say they’ve done all they can with the campaigns and boosting patrols. They’re calling for state legislators to create even tougher laws.
