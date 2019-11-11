(WFSB) - The following are Veterans Day events scheduled for Monday around Connecticut.
- Ashford - Veterans honored at Ashford School, 9 a.m.
- Baltic - Unveiling of statue of first female combat soldier, Veterans Memorial Park at 1 p.m.
- Chester - Veterans Day Parade, 11 a.m.
- Durham - Ceremony at Town Green at 11 a.m.
- Hamden - Ceremony at Veterans Memorial Auditorium, Hamden Middle School at 11 a.m.
- Hartford - Sen. Blumenthal will honor K9 vets at the state armory, 1 p.m.
- New Britain - Service at Central Park at 3 p.m.
- New Haven - Ceremony at Center Church Parish House at 11 a.m.
- Plainville - High school 8 a.m., middle school 8:30 a.m., elementary schools 8:50 a.m.
- Sprague - Female vets to be honored, War Memorial Park, 1 p.m.
- Stamford - Gov. Lamont to participate in salute ceremony, 11 a.m. at Veterans Memorial Park
- Waterbury - Post University ceremony at 1 p.m.
- West Hartford - Ceremony at First Church of Christ Congregational auditorium at 11 a.m.
- Wethersfield - Ceremony, 11 a.m. at Town Hall
Some other businesses around the state are also celebrating veterans.
- 99 Restaurants - Free meals for members of the military
- American Family Care - Free flu shots at locations in New Britain, West Hartford, Danbury, Torrington and Vernon.
- Applebees - Free meals for veterans
- Cumberland Farms - Free coffee for veterans with valid military ID.
- Dunkin' - Free doughnut for veterans
- IKEA - Free meals for veterans with military ID.
- Old Saybrook - Free hair cuts for vets at Kevin Edwards Gentlemans Barber Shop 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Stanley Golf Course, New Britain - Free golf and pizza from The Back Nine Tavern with military ID
- Southington - Free sandwiches for vets at Mission BBQ, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.
- Wethersfield - Free pastries for vets at Chimirri's Italian Pastry Shoppe 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.
