HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- These are busy times for cities and towns as they prepare for Tuesday’s election.
There are new rules this year to allow no-excuse absentee ballots because of the pandemic.
Towns are seeing a huge number of absentee ballots, and Friday is the day when cities and towns can get a head-start on preparing some of the ballots.
In Hartford, they’re making it easier for to vote using absentee ballots, for people like Barbara Wiggins, who says it’s more convenient.
“I was going to go vote in person at the polls, but I found out that I can vote here so I came here,” Wiggins said on Friday.
At 5 p.m. on Friday, towns can start separating envelopes to make it easier to count ballots on Election Day.
“It’s an opportunity to vote somewhat in person, not at the polling places. You get your absentee ballot, you fill it out, leave it here and it’s done,” said Hartford Town Clerk Noel McGregor.
In New Britain, they’re getting ready to start bringing things to the polls, like voting machines and plenty of hand sanitizer.
“I’ve been on a ballot 14 or 15 times in my lifetime and nothing like this,” said New Britain’s Democratic Registrar of Voters Lucian Pawlak.
“We are also working on other maintenance issues for signs making sure they are there,” said New Britain’s Republican Registrar of Voters.
When towns start separating envelopes, chances are some ballots will not be signed. When this happens in other elections, its discovered on Election Day and it’s too late to notify people.
This year towns have a few extra days but it’s not that easy.
“If a ballot gets rejected because of a lack of signature say on Saturday, the official list is now at the polling location signifying that person has voted absentee, so they will not be able to vote on Tuesday, unless something happens, and that something is never given to us, but the higher ups that tell us how to handle a situation like that,” said New Britain Town Clerk Mark Bernacki.
The Secretary of the State is asking cities and towns to reach out to voters if they have not signed the envelopes on their ballots, but towns are not sure if they can make changes in such little time.
