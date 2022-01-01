CONNECTICUT (WFSB) – Towns and cities across the state are distributing at-home COVID rapid tests on Sunday, Jan. 2 to residents of that town or city.
Each kits includes two tests.
Proof of residency is required.
- Bethel
- Staring at 11 a.m. at Bethel High School.
- They are prioritizing front-line workers.
- One test kit per household.
- Please do not que up early.
- Brookfield
- From noon until 1 p.m. at the town hall.
- First come, first serve basis.
- Up to two kits per household.
- Clinton
- Instruction emails will be sent out to individuals that have reported symptoms.
- Haddam
- Starting at 1 p.m. at Haddam Killingworth High School.
- Two kits and N-95 masks per household.
- First come, first serve basis, but high-risk individuals, and those with symptoms are a priority.
- Litchfield
- At 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. at Bantam Annex.
- For residents that suspect they’ve been exposed to COVID-19.
- Must be a resident of Litchfield, Bantam, Northfield, Milton or East Litchfield.
- Limit of 2 kits per car.
- Middlebury
- From 8 a.m. to 11 p.m. at 65 Tucker Hill Road
- First come, first serve basis
- N-95 masks will also be distributed.
- Naugatuck
- Starting at 10 a.m. at the Naugatuck Event Center.
- Preference given to those who are symptomatic as well as the elderly.
- The distribution will last until we run out of test kits.
- The Mayor is asking those who are able to wait for future shipments to allow those in greater need to take advantage of this first shipment.
- Plainville
- Starting at noon until 2 p.m. at the Plainville High School.
- Maximum of two kits per car.
- First come, first serve basis while supplies last.
- Portland
- Starting at 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. at Portland High School.
- The kits are being prioritized to those individuals who are considered as either high-risk, front line workers, those showing symptoms, and those who have had close contact with someone who has tested COVID positive.
- Each car will receive one test kit and two N-95 masks.
- Trumbull
- Starting at 9 a.m. until noon at Unity Park.
- Must be on the reservation list and have a town ID.
- Waterbury
- Starting at 10 a.m. at Municipal Stadium and the town hall.
- First come first serve basis.
- Watertown
- At 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. at John Trumbull Primary School.
- First come, first serve basis.
- Limit two kits per car.
- If all tests are distributed, they will close early.
- Woodbury
- At 1 p.m. at the Quassuk Road firehouse
- One kit per household if you are symptomatic or have been exposed.
