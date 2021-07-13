GLASTONBURY (WFSB) - Towns across the state are urging state lawmakers to hold a special session.
They want them to address the recent spike in juvenile crimes—specifically car thefts.
Two towns held meetings tonight to discuss the issue on a local level.
A community group called “Safe Streets Glastonbury” showed up in numbers to this meeting tonight.
They have a list of requests for the town council..
But council members say to tackle car thefts, change is going to have to happen at the capitol.
"This is about human beings, safety, civility and feeling like we can live in our houses without fear," Judith Stoner of Glastonbury said.
Members of the community coalition Safe Streets Glastonbury addressed council members tonight about the increase in car thefts and break-ins.
"I've never seen anything like this in our town. We have a ring at our house. I’ve had juveniles twice in my driveway try to break into my car," Stoner said.
In addition to reaching out to state officials—the group is requesting the council reach out to neighboring towns about the issue, issue a PSA about the crimes, provide a real-time crime dashboard, and several other requests.
"We don’t feel safe and we need action," Glastonbury resident Laura Hancock said.
The Glastonbury Police Department recently formed a car theft task force comprised of three officers.
They say they’re also updating the town’s online crime dash board—and improving the town’s reverse 911 system.
But some council members say residents also need to look to the capitol to make a difference.
"If you’re looking to create change, it’s going to happen in Hartford," Glastonbury Council Chairman Thomas Gullotta said.
In Manchester - a car theft happened Saturday afternoon - with suspects in ski masks breaking into a garage.
"It’s gotten a little dangerous. People are going into people’s garages in broad daylight," Mayor Jay Moran said Tuesday.
Tonight the board of directors there discussed a community protection resolution.
The resolution addresses lawmakers—and calls for them to hold a special session about juvenile crime.
"Let’s try to eventually get to the root problem - the bigger picture- but right now let’s make sure we’re safe," Moran said.
