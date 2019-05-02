TORRINGTON, CT (WFSB) -- The next stop along the 20 Towns in 20 Days train on Thursday was in Torrington.
One of the most notable buildings in town is the Warner Theater, built in 1931 as a Warner Brother's movie palace.
“This is one of the Warner Brother's movie palaces, and at this point in time there's only 4 left in the country, and we restored this one, this is exactly what it looked like in 1931 when it was designed by Thomas Lamb and built by Warner Brother's Studios,” said Lynn Gelormino, executive director of the Warner Theater.
She said the theater is now used for all kinds of shows, musicals, dances, and concerts.
“Right now, we're getting ready for Mama Mia, which opens first weekend in May. Tickets are selling like crazy which I’m thrilled about,” Gelormino said.
And of course the cast will need costumes.
“So we have 8,000 square feet of costumes here, obviously we do lend them out to other colleges and theaters,” she said.
Right across the street from the Warner is a place for the little ones -- the Kids Play Children's Museum.
“There is a lot going on here, there is everything from imaginative play, to making in the maker space, and activities where the kids are experimenting with air,” said Eileen Marriott.
She said Kids Play opened in 2012 and has doubled in size since then.
It’s targeted to children ages 1 to 10.
A few miles away, more in the rural part of town, you'll find Wrights Barn.
It was a dairy farm when Jim Wrights grandfather founded it in 1939, but in the 1960's, it served another purpose.
“A teenage dance club, Wrights Country Club, for 10 years from 1963-1973,” said Jim Wright.
The next phase was in 1980, when Jim’s parents started a flea market, and now Jim and his wife Carol, both retired teachers, run it and most recently added a cafe featuring all kinds of homemade foods and baked goods.
They’re open for lunch on Saturdays and Sundays, all year long, except for holidays.
The next stop was the Venetian Restaurant in Torrington.
Michael and Fiorita Dilillo have been married for 51 years, and run the downtown Torrington restaurant.
They took it over in 1970, and the restaurant itself will celebrate 100 years in business in 2021.
Fiorita prepares a lot of the signature Italian dishes, using homemade pasta and special sauces.
Michael also helps out, many times on Friday and Saturday nights.
Also during the visit to Torrington, Channel 3 will donate $1,000 to the Arc of Litchfield County, which serves individuals who are intellectually and developmentally disabled.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.