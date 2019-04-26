HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – Channel 3’s 20 Towns in 20 Days visits the second town of the series, with anchor Dennis House heading to Hartford.
Dennis features the different food ethnicities found throughout the city and will being giving $1,000 to a special charity during Eyewitness News at 5pm.
He'll be live from the arch in Bushnell Park, where he will be giving away t-shirts to residents.
In Hartford, you can eat in Italy, Korea, Ethiopia, and the Middle East, specifically Lebanon.
You the food at Tangiers in the west end.
Winfield Latif and his brothers make gyros, kebabs and their hottest seller is falafel.
“First, the process of grinding chick peas, we cook ours in extra virgin olive oil. We add tomatoes and onions and tzatziki, and it’s delicious,” said Latif.
The family recipe from Lebanon is top secret.
“It might be in a vault somewhere in the Middle East like the Kentucky Fried Chicken recipe somewhere,” Latif said.
In Hartford, you can also get a taste of Brazil, Poland, or Jamaica.
IN the north end, Jamaican food brings out a huge crowd at Dunn’s River.
“Over here we have the food friend chicken, the rice and beans, twenty-five pounds, lunch cooking right now,” said Mark Brown.
The capital city’s menu of the work also showcases Bosnia, Mexico, and at Barranquitas Bakery in Frog Hollow, the tasty treats of Cuba and Puerto Rico are big hits.
There are many local cuisines hidden throughout the city.
Dennis has chosen a very special organization to donate $1,000 to.
In Hartford, there’s the Mark Twain House, Adriaen’s Landing, the XL Center, the Riverfront, the Wadsworth and Bushnell Parks.
But beyond the skyscrapers and historic buildings of downtown are several organization working to improve the lives of some of the city’s struggling residents.
At Our Piece of the Pie in Asylum Hill, the goal is to help young people get jobs.
“OPP is an organization that’s been around 22 years and is the largest employer of youth in Hartford,” said Enid Rey.
Enid Rey is the CEO of OPP and they rely heavily on grants and donations to help Connecticut’s future.
“The typical OPP client is someone who does not have a high school diploma,” Rey said.
Reylin Camilo is an example of what OPP can do.
“OPP has changed my life. I now have a job as a welder,” Camilo said.
At OPP they teach respect, trust, and integrity.
To learn more about OPP click here.
