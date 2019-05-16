KILLINGLY, CT (WFSB) -- On Thursday, 20 Towns in 20 Days took a trip to Killingly, located in the quiet northeastern corner of the estate.
Killingly is located near the Rhode Island border, and is a borough of Danielson and Dayville.
Some famous faces made their mark in Killingly, including Dr. Emeline Roberts Jones, the first woman to practice dentistry in the town.
Also, New York jeweler Charles Tiffany was born in Killingly in 1812.
“To me it's inspiring to think that someone could go on and do something,” said Margaret Weaver, Killingly’s town historian.
The son of Charles, Louis Comfort Tiffany, was more of an artist.
“He was very interested in art and became well known for his stained glass,” Weaver said.
Some of the family is even buried in the Westfield Cemetery in Danielson.
The area was the greatest cotton manufacturer in the whole state in the 1800's.
Another staple in town is Logee’s Greenhouses, which has been around since 1892.
Customers can buy plants online, but going there and walking around the greenhouses is much more fun.
“We have about 1,500 varieties and then we grow 200 to 300 of each variety,” said Laurelynn Martin, of Logee’s Greenhouses.
There’s also a 119-year-old lemon tree there.
“It grows lemons that are 5 pounds,” she said.
Logee's is known for their exotic plants and multiple greenhouses.
Also along the tour of Killingly, Channel 3 made a $1,000 donation to New England Healthy Baby Collaborative, a non-profit that provides a support system for families. For more information, click here.
The next stop was a vegan, organic restaurant that has been recognized by some big names.
The chefs with Heirloom Food Company in Killingly are serving up something delicious.
“We are always really health conscious about organic, vegan foods that are tasty but are also super healthy for your body,” said Wendy Garosshen, owner of Heirloom Food Company.
She and her husband opened the restaurant eight years ago, in the same building her in-laws owned a restaurant called Sunflowers.
“Some of these recipes are from the days at Sunflowers. The veggie Rueben is one that my mother and father in law created. And it was served in the 1980's and it's being served now and it's still our most popular dish,” Garosshen said.
The restaurant strives to do business with farmers right in Connecticut.
“For us being able to support those local farmers, have organic food in our community. We are 98% organic and have that be what we are focused on and introducing people to healthy food; that's what we are proud of,” Garosshen said.
Because of that, the restaurant is being noticed and was honored by Connecticut Magazine and Yankee Magazine.
It's their town that has been the biggest honor.
“We both went to high school in this town, honoring us and having us be one of the businesses in town as one giving back and successful so that meant a lot to us,” Garosshen said.
Wendy and her husband aren't vegans, but they like to eat that way.
And for meat eaters, they have a few options too.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.