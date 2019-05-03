WEST HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - Channel 3 is heading to West Haven on Friday for 20 Towns in 20 Days.
Jennifer Lee got to check out the food and fun throughout the town.
There is fresh seafood with a view of the sound and further inland there are a bunch of spots that are favorites to locals.
Georgie’s Diner has that classic retro vibe.
“We’re a 1956 diner, but we’re using a lot of techniques that are modern,” said Nico Anthis, Georgie’s Diner.
They are serving up plates that satisfy you no matter what your diet.
“We’re evolving them so they’re gluten free and vegan so more people can have the enjoyment of them,” Anthis said.
Another favorite is Zuppardi’s Apizza.
Two sisters keep the fresh mozzarella and sausage aplenty!
“This is a recipe from my father’s that we haven’t changed a thing of,” said Cheryl Zuppardi.
The sausage is made fresh every week.
The clams are freshly chucked every day.
This pizza shop opened in the 1930s and Cheryl, Lori and their kids have kept the family legacy alive.
A place where if you’re not family now, you will be as soon as you take a bite!
“I’ve gotten in the habit if someone doesn’t come in in a while I’ll call and say, ‘hey not that I want you to come in for pizza, but are you okay,’” Lori Zuppardi said.
West Haven doesn’t just have great food, but they have plenty to do.
With the city being on the shoreline, Savin Rock Park is the perfect place for families to go and have some fun.
Jennifer chose the West Haven Community House to donate $1,000 to.
The organization is a social service non-profit agency providing programs and services to women, children and families for 75 years.
To learn more about the West Haven Community House, click here.
