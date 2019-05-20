GROTON, CT (WFSB) -- Kicking off the last few stops on the 20 Towns in 20 Days tour is Groton.
Groton was settled in the mid-1600s, and from the very beginning, the water has been a big part of the town's story.
From across the Thames River, it's easy to see the well-known landmarks of Groton, like Fort Griswold, Pfizer, Electric Boat, but perhaps nothing brings to mind Groton, CT like the historic ship Nautilus.
“We are the submarine capital of the world,” said Lt. Commander Bradley Boyd, of the Submarine Force Museum.
Since taking over command last January, Lt. Commander Boyd has been trying to spread the word about all there is to see and do there.
“Obviously we have the Nautilus herself, which is the crown jewel, but we go all the way back to the first submarine that was built, the Turtle, which was actually built in East lime, and we span everything in between,” Boyd said.
They have historic subs and relics from the past on display. They even have regular movie nights where they screen sub-themed feature films. And of course, guests love stepping aboard the Nautilus herself.
“It's for everybody, the kids love the Nautilus and playing on the periscopes, and adults see some of the exhibits digging into the history and see what submariners go through and do to this day,” Boyd said.
But that's just the beginning of what Groton has to offer.
Part of Mystic is technically in Groton. The part that features the Hollywood famous Mystic Pizza, and the popular shops in downtown.
Just across the Mystic River, but technically in Stonington, is the rest of Mystic and Mystic Seaport.
“It's really remarkable to think that within a relatively small circle you have a world class maritime museum, you have the Coast Guard Academy, you have Electric Boat and the sub base all concentrated in this one corner of Connecticut. I'd be hard pressed to think of another place like that in America,” said Erik Ingmundson, director of interpretation at Mystic Seaport.
At the Seaport, visitors can tour historic ships, see one of a kind displays, and even travel back in time at places like the blacksmith shop.
“We have something for everybody, you can come here to immerse yourself in the content or you can just come to reconnect with someone you haven't see in a while to have a great day. There is something for everyone here,” Ingmundson said.
The Nautilus Museum really wanted to get the word out about those movie nights and also an educational program they're doing this summer for local kids. They've got it all on their Facebook page.
The seaport just across the river in the Stonington section of Mystic also has a ton of big events coming up, so check that out too.
It’s that time of the year when the lines will be growing longer and longer at Ford's Lobsters.
They say they have regular summer customers who drive hours and hours for their annual visit, and many of them want the same thing: “the lobster bomb.”
For her 60th birthday, there was only one place Cindy Miles wanted to go for lunch. She came all the way from Long Island to the Noank section of Groton to order Ford's Lobsters biggest seller.
“We had to stop here because we had to have a lobster bomb, because it's famous, because it's on food network and we've been talking about it for months,” Miles said. “It was delicious.”
From its beginnings as a gas dock and bait shop in the 1950s, to the transition to selling lobster retail in the 1970s, Fords has been a Noank institution.
When the retail lobster business slowed, the lobster roll saved the day.
“It started out as a hot dog cart selling lobster rolls to the boaters as they went past and it grew from there. Every year we'd just add a few tables and now we have a 2.5 hour wait in the summers,” said Kathryn Baller, of Ford’s Lobsters.
They're open year-round, but in the summers many of those waiting here are waiting for one thing.
“We actually, a couple years ago, had a viral video of our lobster bomb. It's this bread bowl, that they toast up with butter on the grill and they cave in the sides and fill it with a half a pound of lobster meat, so it's like an extra-large lobster roll,” Baller said. “So you get a little lobster bisque that soaks into the bread bowl and the hot buttery lobster and a little lobster bisque over the top, and it's just like, very decadent, but so worth it and so good.”
They have a full menu too, if lobster's not your thing, but it's the lobster that has people coming back year after year after year.
Also during 20 Towns in 20 Days, Channel 3 donated $1,000 to a group called Work Vessels for Veterans, which has the mission of equipping America’s returning veterans with the tools they need to start a business or pursue a career education.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.