GUILFORD, CT (WFSB) -- Ending the week on Friday, Channel 3 takes 20 Towns in 20 Days to Guilford!
Guilford is a coastal Connecticut town situated in New Haven County, next to Branford and Madison.
It was settled about 20 years after the Pilgrims came to America, and the remainders of Guilford’s rich history is evident all around.
The town is known for having the third largest collection of historical homes in New England.
Some of the most notable homes are the Henry Whitfield House, the Hyland House, the Thomas Griswold House, the Medad Stone Tavern, and Dudley Farm.
What adds to the real charm and ambiance of the place is its town green, which spans about 8 acres.
It's the setting for the Guilford Art Center's Annual Art Expo, Shakespeare on the Green, and St. George's Carnival.
There are also a surprising number of boutique shops specializing in unique items, like teas, baby clothes, and toys.
Then there's Page's Hardware and Appliance Co., which has sat on the green for over 75 years.
From coffee shops, food markets, antique shops, art galleries, and over 50 restaurants, Guilford has a lot to offer.
Since Guilford is exactly halfway between New York City and Boston, it's a popular stop, especially in the summer months.
There's Jacobs Beach, there's lobster, and across the water from the town marina is a little red shack, which has become somewhat of a beloved landmark.
It's the focal point of many photographs, paintings, sketching’s, and stories after surviving the hurricane of 1937, Sandy, and Irene.
Perhaps Guilford’s latest claim to fame is native Nick Fradiani, who won "American Idol" in 2015.
The town threw a big party four years ago on the green, which included a parade and a concert where Nick performed in front of thousands of fans.
Guilford is also home to over 50 restaurants, offering all kinds of food.
If you're looking for homemade cooking with an eclectic flair, paired with award-winning wines in a relaxed atmosphere, Ballou's Restaurant and Wine Bar is calling you.
“We're more of a Mediterranean-style, not white table cloth. We're very casual and kind of a fun, friendly place,” said Steve Kaye, owner of Ballou’s.
Located right off the green in downtown Guilford, Ballou's is an establishment dreamed, created, and built by husband and wife duo Steve and Deb Kaye, who have been pleasing palettes of locals and out-of-towners for a decade now.
“We bring a lot of people from all over the state because it's just so different,” Steve Kaye said.
The name of the restaurant is actually Deb's maiden name; and the way you pronounce it may be just as memorable as your experience there.
“It's kind of like Jungle Book, you know ‘Baloo’ in Jungle Book,” Kaye said.
Over 80 wines can be ordered by the glass, or perhaps you opt for the wine flights which include three 3-ounce pours of any wine of your choice.
There are also plenty of food choices to go around, from paninis, pasta, and fondue, to brisket dinners, meatloaf, meatballs, sausage, and sauce made from scratch.
They even have a gluten-free and vegetarian menu.
Plus, for those who love gourmet chocolate, try one of Deb's homemade truffles.
“We probably go through 150-200 truffles a week,” Kaye said.
During the warmer months, Ballou's patio opens up for not just the patrons, but their pooches.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.