VERNON, CT (WFSB) – 20 Towns in 20 Days may be winding down, but there is still fun to be had in Vernon.
Eva Zymaris is highlighting the best of Vernon.
She will be live by the tower at Henry Park starting at 5 p.m.
Channel 3 gets a closer look at a popular spot in town that's been serving up traditional New York style deli food for decades.
If you've been to Vernon, you've probably been to Rein's.
And if you haven't been there yet, regulars say you have to stop on in and see what it's all about.
Since the early 1970's, Rein's Deli has been serving up good eats in Vernon.
"It was a place that even back then, it was loved by the customers,” said David Galat, worked at Rein’s for 33 years.
Sandwiched between Boston and New York City, you'll find yourself in a New York state of mind when you dig into hot pastrami and corned beef on rye, hand-cut lox layered on a bagel with cream cheese, or one of the many sweet treats.
No matter what you're in there for, there's one thing you can't leave Rein's without trying.
"People come from all over the country for the pickles. We serve 100 tons of pickles a year,” said Russell DeBella, Rein’s Deli Assistant General Manager.
Anyone who's been to Rein's will tell you there's more to this traditional New York-style Jewish deli than just the food.
When you walk through the door, you feel like you're surrounded by family.
That's what has brought people back again and again for decades.
"We've been doing it for over 30 years, it's like a habit,” said Ken Peterson.
There are plenty of regulars, who stop by several times a week, if not daily.
"When I was in Florida, this was one of the things I missed, seeing the guys and having great rein's food, tell you the truth,” said Joel Sokolov.
In this day and age, when it can feel like there is never enough time in our day, Rein's has been a constant for many, providing them a chance to slow down and enjoy a good meal.
And it's the response from the customers that owner Eric Rein says is the best part of all.
"It's nice to see that they can enjoy themselves, enjoy the food. It's very gratifying,” said Eric Rein.
Channel 3 is donating $1,000 to a special cause in Vernon.
Eva chose to donate the money to Opportunity Works Connecticut, which is a non-profit agency that supports people with intellectual, cognitive, and physical disabilities in Eastern Connecticut.
To learn more about OWC, click here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.