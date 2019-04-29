NEW BRITAIN, CT (WFSB) -- On Monday, 20 Towns in 20 Days continues to New Britain.
The city was settled in 1687 and its official nickname is the “Hardware City,” for its roots in manufacturing and industry.
Located right in the middle of Connecticut, New Britain also has the largest Polish population of any city in the state.
Referred to as “little Poland,” the city’s Broad Street neighborhood has been home to number of Polish businesses and families since 1890.
The city is also well-known for having a hot dog with that famous sauce.
Capitol Lunch has been an institution on Main Street since 1929.
“It’s a sanctuary. I’ve been coming here since I’ve been a kid,” said Nelson Ortiz, of New Britain.
“It’s great. People come from all over the place, remember coming here as a child. They bring their kids here, they bring their grandkids here,” said Art Ververis, of Capitol Lunch.
When they’re not eating, people in New Britain are learning.
The city is home to Central Connecticut State University and Charter Oak State College, as well as the New Britain Museum of American Art.
When the weather is nice in New Britain, that means it’s time to take in a Bees game or enjoy some fresh air at the popular Walnut Hill Park.
Young, old, or in between, New Britain has a lot to offer to everyone, and those born and raised in the city say there’s no better place to be.
Also in New Britain, Channel 3 is donating $1,000 to New Britain Little League.
For more information on the organization, click here.
New Britain has its fair share of good restaurants, and one of them is East Side Restaurant, where Oktoberfest is year-round.
Owner Nick Augustino took over the restaurant 20 years ago.
“I’m an Italian born in Alabama who opened a German restaurant in a Spanish neighborhood. God bless me. It’s a melting pot and it works,” Augustino said.
It works because for the last seven decades they’ve been serving up generous German American fare in a family friendly atmosphere, everything from giant Bavarian pretzels to knackwurst, bratwurst and German sausage.
“We’ve been here quite a few times. And they always welcome us. We always get the same table. We love it, and the food is always phenomenal,” said Timothy Archambault, of Hebron.
Also at the East Side, it’s about the beer.
Seven of the finest German drafts are served in four different sizes.
The main hall is complete with 1,000 steins for a mug club, nicknamed the “beer chandelier.”
It’s a restaurant that continues to light up the Hardware City.
This month, Augustino also opened another restaurant called the Clam Box, located on West Main Street.
