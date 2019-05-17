SIMSBURY, CT (WFSB) - 20 Towns in 20 Days is heading to Simsbury on Friday night.
This town is a summer hotspot that offers outdoor activities and a lot to do when the sun goes down.
Simsbury is one of the most popular towns, not just in the Hartford region, but the entire state.
On Channel 3 starting at 5 p.m., Matthew Campbell will be live at Iron Horse Pizzeria.
Just this year, Niche ranked it the third best place to live in Connecticut and many who love it there want to show you why.
Atop Hublein Tower on Talcott Mountain, you can take in sweeping views of Simsbury.
There are sprawling fields that made Simsbury a force in agriculture, looking to the right, there’s factories.
They popped up during the industrial revolution, and some are now landmarks.
“The center of town is really very historic in its design and we maintain that by transitioning a number of the buildings into contemporary usage,” said Joe Buda, President of Simsbury Historical Society.
A great example is Millwrights, an old sawmill that’s now a modern fine dining restaurant.
“Especially when you’re able to sit by the window with the waterfall, it’s gorgeous,” said Melissa Richards of Simsbury.
Down Hopmeadow Street is Simsbury Inn, a place where locals have been celebrating for decades.
“We’ve had some families that have had three daughters and all three have been married here,” said Jan Losee, Simsbury Inn.
Simsbury Inn is now celebrating something of its own. In March, MSN ranked the best all you can eat deals in every state and Evergreen’s Sunday brunch represents Connecticut.
“We offer smoked salmon, we have a raw bar, we have beautiful shrimp, all you can eat,” Losee said.
For anyone ready to hop in a car and make the drive, one of the most memorable sights you’d see along the side of the roads are life-like statues sculpted by Seward Johnson.
The 32 statues placed around town are gone now, but they were such a hit, more are coming next year.
As summer approaches, Simsbury blossoms. The famous flower bridge is under renovations this spring, but when it’s in bloom, there’s nothing like it.
“It's not like one of those places where there’s nothing around. The town has a lot of things to do,” said Lily Richards.
And with weekly concerts, music fills the air from Simsbury Meadows during the summer months.
“It’s a safe town, it’s beautiful, there’s lots of parks and open spaces, it’s just a nice place to live,” Melissa said.
Simsbury is very special to those who call it home and many here commute by bike.
Channel 3 is donating $1,000 to Simsbury Free Bike.
Simsbury Free Bike is a non-profit program in association with the Children and Adult Mobility Project, LLC.
For more on Simsbury Free Bike, click here.
