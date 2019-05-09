SOUTHINGTON, CT (WFSB) - Our 20 towns in 20 days road trip continues
On Thursday night, Channel 3 is exploring Southington!
Caitlin Nuclo will be live on Center Street starting at 5 p.m.
Southington is home to a lot of history and a lot of restaurants.
Officially settled in 1779, Southington is certainly rich in history.
Historians say former General George Washington even passed through.
Now, it's home to more than 40,000 people and has three villages within the town.
"I've lived here my whole life. I would never leave. I'd be one of the last persons to leave Southington," said Dave Zoni.
It's a town rich in tradition. On Saturday nights, you can watch a movie under the stars at the Southington drive-in.
"There are only three left in the state of Connecticut and we get people from all over, so it's pretty exciting on a Saturday night," said Mike Fasulo.
In the winter, you can hit the slopes at Mount Southington, and downtown in the summer, upwards of 15,000 people head to Center Street for the Italian Festival in late July.
"It's a street festival with all the food you can think of and entertainment and rides. It's just a fun weekend for everyone," Fasulo said.
In the fall, the Apple Harvest Festival takes over. The trees are in bloom right now at Roger's Orchard.
"I was born and raised here. I just think it's such a special part of the state," said Peter Rogers.
Downtown you’ll find dozens of restaurants. Anything you want to eat, you’ll find there.
Just off the town green, 75 Center is a newer place on the block.
“It’s been great. The community has been a huge support system,” said Mary Forgues, 75 Center General Manager.
They’ve got something going on almost every night and they welcome a big crowd for Sunday brunch, which they change the menu for each week.
Tempting your taste buds with dishes like banana bread french toast topped with fresh fruit, smoked salmon sliders, and espresso Oreo waffles.
“We get a lot of new people every weekend too, but for the most part it’s the same people who have stayed faithful. We actually refer to them as family now,” Forgues said.
A few doors down at Groggy Frogs, they’ve been voted as one of the best dive bars, and they are known for their wings with a side of homemade blue cheese.
They have 78 flavors of wings and counting.
They also just debuted a new menu of pub food, including their signature burger, and salads.
They’re family owned and have been here for 13 years.
“It’s a very small quaint town, if you went to school here like i did, you know everyone in town it feels like no one ever leaves so everybody is your friend no matter what and there is a ton of support in this town,” said Mark Montana, Groggy Frogs owner.
Down the road, Witchdoctor Brewing Company moved in about two years ago.
“We fell in love with this place immediately. We had been looking for about a year and a half all over Connecticut,” said Josh Norris, Operations Manager at Witchdoctor Brewing Company.
They transformed an old tool factory into this industrial taproom, and they are constantly brainstorming new brews.
“The Pauper’s Porridge is relatively popular but it’s not our biggest seller, our biggest seller are our IPAs. We have a New England IPA called Jujujuice that people really love. We have a strawberry milkshake IPA,” Norris said.
They have more than a dozen beers on tap, which are all brewed right in the back.
Caitlin Nuclo chose the United Way of Southington as the organization to donate $1,000 to.
The United Way of Southington is a community-based organization that raises funds to assist residents of Southington.
To learn more about the United Way of Southington, click here.
