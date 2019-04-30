WALLINGFORD, CT (WFSB) -- Another stop for 20 Towns in 20 Days on Tuesday is Wallingford.
Whether you’re getting off I-91 or the Wilbur Cross Parkway, it’s a community that has something for everyone.
The town was settled in 1670 and is close to a lot of places, but still has that small-town feel.
It has come a long way from its agricultural roots, but you can still see the final resting place of some of its founding fathers at the Historic Center Street Cemetery.
Downtown, town hall was originally the town’s first high school, named after Lyman Hall, a Wallingford native who signed the Declaration of Independence.
It’s also home to the campus of Choate Rosemary Hall, a private boarding school which dates back to the late 1800s and boats alums like President John F. Kennedy and movie stars like Michael Douglas and Glenn Close.
Wallingford also has its own electric division, providing energy to customers in town, along with part of North Branford.
For those looking for recreational opportunities, there’s Wharton Brook State Park, which is in both Wallingford and neighboring North Haven.
The park re-opened back in the winter after last May’s tornado brought down dozens of trees.
If its entertainment you’re after, The Oakdale, right off the Wilbur Cross Parkway, has been entertaining fans with concerts and shows since the 1950s.
Wallingford has some great restaurants, along with a few in some pretty unique settings.
Outside trains zips by, but inside there’s no subway fare needed to grab a seat at Trackside Brick Oven Pizzeria on Dudley Avenue.
Just bring your appetite for a bill of fare that’s plenty of pizza.
“People think it’s cool, it’s fun, and they like to watch the trains and we try to make a good pizza so they come back,” said Ed Naclerio, of Trackside Brick Oven Pizzeria.
For the last 18 years, they’ve been serving up piping hot pies out a brick oven in the back of a refurbished 1920s Philadelphia subway car.
“The food is excellent. I love the pizza, I’d pretty much say it’s the best pizza around. You’re not going to get another brick oven pizza around here this good,” said Tom Oravits, of Durham.
While customers keep coming back for the food, it’s the setting, from the hand rails to the old subway maps, that sets this place apart.
“I think people like going into places that are different and subway cars are certainly unique,” Naclerio said.
Wallingford has plenty of places to grab a bite to eat.
If wings are your thing, there’s Archie Moore’s.
For those with a sweet tooth, Neil’s Donuts and bake shop is well known.
And for those looking to chow down with the crown, Vinny’s Deli is known locally as the king of roast beef.
But that’s not Wallingford’s only royalty.
Scotty’s Breakfast touts itself as the omelet king.
As for more distinctive dining options, J Christians, an American-style restaurant on North Main Street, is set inside a renovated 1920s bank.
Right across the street is The Library wine bar and bistro.
“We are the original Wallingford library. The entrance, the ambiance of the balcony, the marble columns. This historic building, as beautiful it is, has been transformed into a restaurant,” said Jenny D’Errico, of The Library.
Opened four years ago by the family behind Wallingford’s Gouveia Vineyards, while food and drink is now the focus, The Library still has plenty of books, along with nooks, and even a pretty neat perch that gives you a view of the bar and dining room.
There’s also two private rooms, one of which is the original children’s library.
“It allows our guests to come in, look around and remember the memories they had as children to come in. So to have the ability to watch our guests come in and share this with them is very nice, it’s an honor,” D’Errico said.
The charity Channel 3 is donating $1,000 to is Master’s Manna, a food pantry and resource center in Wallingford.
It started as a tiny basement pantry, and over the years it has grown into an organization that serves people from Wallingford, Meriden, Cheshire, North Haven, and Durham.
Master's Manna said it supplies groceries to more than 2,400 people, who came through in more than 14,000 visits last year.
They also serve breakfast and lunch three days a week, and dinner every Wednesday.
The organization also has a market place to provide clothes, and they even have weekly doctor office hours.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.