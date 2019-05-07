WINDSOR, CT (WFSB) -- The next stop for 20 Towns in 20 Days on Tuesday was a town that claims to be the oldest town Connecticut – Windsor!
The town of Windsor was established in 1633.
They love their history, but they are also super proud of their amazing high school gospel choir, and their one-of-a-kind vintage museum.
Windsor houses the Vintage Radio & Communication Museum of CT.
It showcases many things, like the tesla coil that was invented by Nicola Tesla.
“He felt you could give everyone wireless electricity, just like Darth Vader, I have a bulb and that's being lit by the energy coming from that unit,” said museum founder John Ellsworth.
At the museum, you’ll also find a reproduction of a 1950’s radio studio, televisions from the Sputnik era, and old phones.
Going way back in time, the original colonists use to fish in the Farmington River.
The Loomis family helped found the town of Windsor, and the Loomis Chafee school.
The old Loomis home was built in 1640.
Sadly, the Loomis siblings all had children that died before them, so they donated their fortune to create the prep school that draws students from all over the world.
“What was really remarkable is in the midst of this tragedy they decided to set up a school for other people's children. It's very moving,” said Sheila Culbert, head of the Loomis Chafee School.
To celebrate the old colonial times, the Shad Derby Festival is a big celebration is always on the third Saturday in May, so this year it’ll be May 18.
Also in Windsor, folks can enjoy the great outdoors on kayaks or take a bike ride, or check out Bart’s Drive-In.
The current owner of Bart's Drive-In is also the mayor.
Bart's Drive-In has been a one-of-a-kind destination in Windsor for more than 70 years.
“Bart was the original founder in 1946, Bart and Bill. For 50 odd years, Bart's family ran it,” said Windsor Mayor Don Trinks.
People here credit the magic grill for the crave-worthy eats, and the creamy milkshakes are straight out of the show Happy Days.
You can also visit The Beanery next door which has great coffee and some healthier options.
Both sides of Bart's Drive-In are hopping every Wednesday night in the summer for cruise night.
Everyone is encouraged to bring their classic or unique cars and come on down for some burgers, dogs and milkshakes.
Also during the trip to Windsor, Channel 3 donated $1,000 to the Windsor Food Bank.
