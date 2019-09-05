COVENTRY, CT (WFSB) - People in towns like Coventry will be picking up debris on Thursday following a round of storms from the night before.
North River Road was one of the harde hit streets in town.
Trees could be seen snapped in half.
The powerful storms moved quickly on Wednesday night, but left a trail of damage.
Other towns like Rockville, Vernon and Tolland were also hit.
Thousands of customers were without power at one point.
Neighbors on North River Road in Coventry told Channel 3 that they were stunned by how quickly their yards were turned upside down.
They said it was surreal to see their street pop up on Eyewitness News during the station's tornado warning coverage.
"I see that tree fall down and I said, ‘get in the basement,’ and as soon as we got in the basement, the power went out," said Rich Matuszko of Coventry.
However, the damage does not appear to have been done by a tornado.
The National Weather Service said it will not stop by the area to make the assessment.
