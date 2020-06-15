ROCKY HILL, CT (WFSB) – The summer begins with a splash on Wednesday as many pools around the state are set to open as part of Phase 3 of Connecticut’s reopening plan.
The Elm Ridge Park Pool in Rocky Hill has been planning their reopening for months.
They will only allow in about one-third of the people they normally do, and they will stagger the crowds into time slots that residents will be allowed to book in advance.
Crews are sanitizing their playground equipment as well.
Their pool will reopen June 24. Common touch areas like railings will be regularly sanitized.
People will have to social distance around the pool deck and wear masks when they are not in the water.
Parks and Recreation Director Craig Bowman says people will register online in advance to secure a two-and-a-half-hour time slot during the day.
“On a normal summer day, we could have anywhere from 150 to 200 people at the pool between camps and members of the public. What we are looking to do to start is to start with a 50-person maximum and what they’ll do is we will be able to fill up to 50 spots for that two-and-a-half-hour time block,” Bowman said.
Many public pools that are opening around the state are following similar state guidelines.
