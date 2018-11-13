LITCHFIELD, CT (WFSB) - Mother Nature is bringing back the "s" word!
Snow and a wintry-ice mix is likely in our forecast by later this week, but it's only for some parts of the state.
This mix is expected Thursday night into Friday morning especially in the northwest hills.
We don't know how much snow, likely less than an inch, but it's enough to get the public works attention.
“I don't like it but I’m ready for it. I'll deal with it," said Jim from Bethlehem.
Litchfield's Public Works Department is already prepared with all 9 routes.
They tell us crews plan to pre-treat roads on Thursday.
They've already checked their trucks and put the last sander on Friday.
They're also looking at trees and if any branches are posing a safety issue, they'll be trimmed.
Residents have noticed that happening all week.
The state’s Department of Transportation said their 634 plow trucks are ready to go.
The DOT won't decide until Wednesday night if they will pre-treat roads, but if they do, they wil target trouble spots like bridges, hills and valleys.
The state's DOT says there's $38 million set aside for this year's snow season.
In 2017, $39 million was spent.
