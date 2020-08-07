BLOOMFIELD, CT (WFSB) – Connecticut’s primaries are just days away, but some voters still haven’t received their absentee ballots.
Some 20,000 ballots weren’t sent out on time, forcing town clerks to scramble.
Expanding the absentee ballot is supposed to be a solution for people afraid to go to polling places during the pandemic. Clerks rushed to get those 20,000 ballots into the mail, but it’s not clear is some won’t make it in time.
“Trying to do something that states’ take years to accomplish and we’re trying to do it within month,” said Marguerite Phillips, Bloomfield Town Clerk.
Election officials have expected hiccups on the way to Connecticut’s primary this Tuesday. For the first time, all residents can vote by absentee ballot because of the coronavirus pandemic.
But 20,000 ballots weren’t sent out in time, which wasn’t known by town clerks until Monday, just 8 days before the primary.
“I think there were misunderstandings all the way around,” said Denise Merrill, Secretary of the State.
Town clerks were surprised to find out a third-party vendor didn’t mail out ballots requested in the last week of July. Secretary of the State Denise Merrill says that was always supposed to be the clerks’ job.
“I think they had frankly kind of forgotten that that was going to be the case, and we all assumed it would be kind of a trickle by then,” Merrill said.
Clerks worked to get the ballots into the mail this week. They urge voters to drop them in designated drop boxed at town halls before 8 p.m. on Tuesday.
There have been other issues along the way. Ballot applications were sent to old addresses after a voter moved or to those who have died, and some have complained of envelopes with no ballots.
“There really is a lot of hiccups, which should be expected, you know, this is something that has not been dealt with before on this kind of level,” said Jonathan Wharton, Southern Connecticut State University Political Science Professor.
Professor Jonathan Wharton says hiccups are to be expected in a new process. The key is fixing them before November, but there are reports that not all ballots have been sent out.
Senator Len Fasano pointed to problems in Bridgeport.
“We’ve had people elected in primaries by two votes, three votes,” said Sen. Fasano.
People can also vote in person if they don’t get their ballots, but again no one is sure how the pandemic will impact in person turnout.
Channel 3 reached out to Bridgeport’s town clerk, but got no response.
