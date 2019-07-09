(WFSB) - A Toy Story 4 plush doll is being recalled because it's been deemed a choking hazard for young children.
According to the Consumer Product Safety Commission, "Forky" 11 inch Plush Toys can be returned for a refund.
The CPSC said the toy's googly plastic eyes can detach and become the choking hazard.
However, no injuries have been reported.
Roughly 80,000 toys are involved in the recall.
They were sold from April 2019 through June 2019 for about $20.
Anyone who bought the Forky toy can return it to a Disney Store location, Walt Disney World or Disneyland Resort theme park retail store for a full refund.
More information on the recall can be found on the CPSC's website here.
