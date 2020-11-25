WALLINGFORD (WFSB) - A venue in Wallingford that is usually bustling with live shows this time of year had to cancel many events because of Covid-19.
But they didn't want the pandemic to stop them from spreading holiday cheer with families-- so they got creative.
"It’s exciting. It makes us feel like we still have something to look forward to," Briana Turner said Wednesday.
Millions of lights now stand on display in the Toyota Oakdale Theater's parking lot-- the Magic of Lights experience.
While people slowly drive their way through this vibrant wonderland - you can see most guests smiling from ear to ear.
"We were actually driving on the highway and I actually saw it, and the car was full of excitement. I was like- we have to go there and take the kids," Ashley Mateo said.
The crew at the Toyota Oakdale Theater says they wanted to bring the Magic of Lights experience up to Wallingford and give families some normalcy this holiday season.
"You’re going to jump in a car for 15 to 25 minutes and forget what’s going on in the world," General Manager Mike Andrews said. "You get to enjoy it with your loved ones."
The display is on every single night from 5-10 p.m. from now until January 2, so there's plenty of time to soak in the magic.
