(WFSB) -- It’s that time of the year again where Toys “R” Us releases its “Holiday Hot Toy List” to help folks gear up for the holiday season.
"During this exceptional time, the toy category remains a bright spot as parents and kids look to keep themselves entertained and active while at home," said Richard Barry, Tru Kids CEO. For more than 20 years, Toys"R"Us has delivered the Hot Toy List to help families plan their holiday shopping lists and I'm thrilled to bring it back. Now more than ever, toys are in demand and Toys"R"Us will continue to serve as a trusted source to bring the magic of play to kids and families, allowing them to bond and make lasting memories this holiday season."
The top toys that made Geoffrey's Hot Toy List include:
Barbie Dreamhouse Dollhouse with Wheelchair Accessible Elevator from Mattel
Blue's Clues & You! Dance-Along Blue Plush from Just Play
Hatchimals Pixies Crystal Flyers Pink Magical Flying Pixie Toy from Spin Master
Hot Wheels Sky Crash Tower Track Playset from Mattel
KidiZoom Creator Cam from VTech
LEGO DOTS from LEGO
LEGO Harry Potter Hogwarts Astronomy Tower 75969 Building Set from LEGO
LEGO Super Mario Adventures with Mario Starter Course 71360 Building Kit from LEGO
Little People Launch & Loop Raceway from Fisher-Price
Monster Jam Official Megalodon Storm 1:15 Scale All-Terrain Remote Control Monster Truck from Spin Master
Nintendo Switch™ Console with Neon Red/Neon Blue Joy-Con from Nintendo
Operation Pet Scan Board Game from Hasbro
PAW Patrol Dino Rescue Dino Patroller Motorized Team Vehicle from Spin Master
Peppa Pig Shopping Mall Playset from Jazwares, LLC
Pets Alive Fifi the Flossing Sloth from Zuru
PJ Masks Transforming 2 in 1 Mobile HQ Playset from Just Play
Rainbow High Fashion Dolls from MGA Entertainment
Squeakee The Balloon Dog from Moose Toys
Star Wars: The Mandalorian The Child Animatronic Edition from Hasbro
The Animal Interactive Unboxing Toy Truck from Spin Master
