Toys R Us
AP Photo/Aaron Chown

(WFSB) -- It’s that time of the year again where Toys “R” Us releases its “Holiday Hot Toy List” to help folks gear up for the holiday season.

"During this exceptional time, the toy category remains a bright spot as parents and kids look to keep themselves entertained and active while at home," said Richard Barry, Tru Kids CEO. For more than 20 years, Toys"R"Us has delivered the Hot Toy List to help families plan their holiday shopping lists and I'm thrilled to bring it back. Now more than ever, toys are in demand and Toys"R"Us will continue to serve as a trusted source to bring the magic of play to kids and families, allowing them to bond and make lasting memories this holiday season."

The top toys that made Geoffrey's Hot Toy List include:

  • Barbie Dreamhouse Dollhouse with Wheelchair Accessible Elevator from Mattel
  • Blue's Clues & You! Dance-Along Blue Plush from Just Play
  • Hatchimals Pixies Crystal Flyers Pink Magical Flying Pixie Toy from Spin Master
  • Hot Wheels Sky Crash Tower Track Playset from Mattel
  • KidiZoom Creator Cam from VTech
  • LEGO DOTS from LEGO
  • LEGO Harry Potter Hogwarts Astronomy Tower 75969 Building Set from LEGO
  • LEGO Super Mario Adventures with Mario Starter Course 71360 Building Kit from LEGO
  • Little People Launch & Loop Raceway from Fisher-Price
  • Monster Jam Official Megalodon Storm 1:15 Scale All-Terrain Remote Control Monster Truck from Spin Master
  • Nintendo Switch™ Console with Neon Red/Neon Blue Joy-Con from Nintendo
  • Operation Pet Scan Board Game from Hasbro
  • PAW Patrol Dino Rescue Dino Patroller Motorized Team Vehicle from Spin Master
  • Peppa Pig Shopping Mall Playset from Jazwares, LLC
  • Pets Alive Fifi the Flossing Sloth from Zuru
  • PJ Masks Transforming 2 in 1 Mobile HQ Playset from Just Play
  • Rainbow High Fashion Dolls from MGA Entertainment
  • Squeakee The Balloon Dog from Moose Toys
  • Star Wars: The Mandalorian The Child Animatronic Edition from Hasbro
  • The Animal Interactive Unboxing Toy Truck from Spin Master

Check out photos of the top 20 toys by clicking here.

Toys "R" Us releases 2020 Holiday Hot Toy List

1 of 20

Before releasing this list, the team at Toys "R" Us looked into the current biggest toy trends and play patterns.

"This year's Hot Toy List is brought to life in a YouTube video starring real play expert kids showing key features and capturing the fun and excitement of the winning toys," the company said. 

To see more hot toys, click here.

Copyright 2020 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.