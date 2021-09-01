(WFSB) – Channel 3 is tracking Ida. The state will see the remnants from Ida Wednesday and Thursday, which is now a tropical depression.
A flood flash watch is in effect for the entire state, from this afternoon through early Thursday afternoon.
On Wednesday evening, at 7 p.m., Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest will host a weather special to answer your questions about Ida.
You can watch on the Channel 3 Streaming News app on Roku, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV. Also stream it on the Channel 3 mobile app. Download it here.
Check out the latest forecast here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.